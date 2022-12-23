Vintage Story

Anego Studios
安装
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图

Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

在 1.18.5 版本中的更改

大约 1 个月前
安装后大小~557 MB
下载大小479 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量16,246
许可证专有
项目网站https://www.vintagestory.at/
联系https://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
帮助http://wiki.vintagestory.at/
常见问题https://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
报告问题https://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

运行

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory