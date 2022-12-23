ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

在 0.6.4 版本中的更改

超过 5 年前
安装后大小~864 KB
下载大小406 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量965
许可证GNU General Public License v2.0 only
项目网站http://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
帮助http://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
报告问题http://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
清单https://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

运行

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
