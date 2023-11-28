Flathub Logo

Tauno Monitor

Tauno Erik
taunoerik.art
Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.

A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>

在 0.1.8 版本中的更改

8 天前
(Built 8 天前)
  • 未提供更改日志

  • 社区建成

    该应用由志愿者社区公开开发，并根据 GNU General Public License v3.0 or later 发布。
    参与进来
安装后大小~803 KiB
下载大小273.59 KiB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量235
标签：
linuxflatpak