Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music

YTMDesktop is a Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music. YTMDesktop have NO affiliation with Google or YouTube. YouTube Music are trademark of Google Inc.

在 v1.13.0 版本中的更改

将近 3 年前
安装后大小~402 MB
下载大小234 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量48,897
许可证Creative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal
项目网站https://ytmdesktop.app/
清单https://github.com/flathub/app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

运行

flatpak run app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop