Customizable music player

Moosync is an Electron based simple music player with a primary goal to provide a clean and easy interface.

Through Moosync you can easily listen songs from your desktop or through Youtube and Spotify.

Some of its features include:

  • Play audio files on your desktop.
  • Seamlessly integrate your Spotify and Youtube playlists.
  • Add Spotify and Youtube tracks and playlists by URLs.
  • Play songs directly from youtube using youtube embed.
  • Scrobble your tracks on LastFM.
  • Get music recommendations directly from Spotify, Youtube and LastFM
  • Mix and match songs from different providers in a single playlist
  • Easy to use interface
  • Customizable theme engine
  • Develop own apps on top of Moosync Extension API
  • Available on Windows and Linux and MacOS

在 8.0.0 版本中的更改

2 个月前
安装后大小~437 MB
下载大小144 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量21,793
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://moosync.app
清单https://github.com/flathub/app.moosync.moosync

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub app.moosync.moosync

运行

flatpak run app.moosync.moosync
