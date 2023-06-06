Clipboard

Jackson Huff
getclipboard.app
Cut, copy, and paste anything, anytime, anywhere

The Clipboard Project is your new second brain. This is an advanced clipboard manager that's super easy to use. Cut, copy and paste anything, anytime, anywhere with unlimited capacity, clipboards, and history! Script CB to work superbly with your other favorite terminal tools. Integrate it with your existing system clipboards. Save time and effort the easy way.

You can use CB from the desktop to monitor your clipboard status in real time. To use CB from the terminal, do "flatpak run app.getclipboard.Clipboard". If you'd like to use the command "cb" instead, do "alias cb='flatpak run app.getclipboard.Clipboard'" to make a shortcut. Then, add that to your terminal startup file like .bashrc so that it works every time.

在 0.8.1 版本中的更改

3 天前
安装后大小~2 MB
下载大小1 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量379
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://getclipboard.app
联系https://discord.gg/J6asnc3pEG
帮助https://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard/wiki
报告问题https://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard/issues
浏览源代码https://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard
为该应用贡献力量https://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard/blob/main/.github/CONTRIBUTING.md
清单https://github.com/flathub/app.getclipboard.Clipboard

