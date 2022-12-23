Multiplication Puzzle
Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
在 12.0 版本中的更改
大约 1 个月前
安装后大小~143 KB
下载大小55 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量1,875
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Michael Terry 的其它应用
在 GNOME 组中的其它应用更多
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导
运行
标签：