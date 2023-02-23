Elastic
Alexander Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
在 0.1.3 版本中的更改
3 个月前
安装后大小~541 KB
下载大小158 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量2,932
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
在 GNOME 组中的其它应用更多
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导