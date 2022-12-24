Calculus

від Carlos
Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

Зміни у версії 1.5.2

більше 1 року тому
Розмір встановлення~109 MB
Розмір завантаження34 MB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення10 696
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
Повідомити про проблемуhttps://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus