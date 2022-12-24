VServer

від Eduard Berloso Clarà
Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Зміни у версії 1.6.1

більше 1 року тому
Розмір встановлення~95 MB
Розмір завантаження19 MB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення6 193
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Довідкаhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Перекластиhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Повідомити про проблемуhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
Мітки:
appfileshttpserversharevala