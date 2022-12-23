Popout3D

від PopoutApps
Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.

Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.

Зміни у версії 1.6.41

близько 2 місяців тому
Розмір встановлення~178 MB
Розмір завантаження34 MB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення6 710
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://github.com/PopoutApps/popout3d
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d