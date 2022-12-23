Gittyup

від Gittyup Community
@Murmele на GitHub
  • Знімок екрана
  • Знімок екрана
  • Знімок екрана

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

Зміни у версії v1.3.0

2 місяці тому
Розмір встановлення~68 MB
Розмір завантаження28 MB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення38 824
ЛіцензіяMIT License
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
Довідкаhttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
Повідомити про проблемуhttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Кількість встановлень

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup