Mindustry
від Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
Зміни у версії 145.1
4 днi тому
Розмір встановлення~256 MB
Розмір завантаження134 MB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення29 901
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Кількість встановлень
Встановлення вручну
Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням