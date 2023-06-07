Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
Зміни у версії 6.1.0
2 місяці тому
- Перелік змін відсутній
Розмір встановлення~228 MB
Розмір завантаження228 MB
Доступні архітектуриx86_64
Встановлення0
ЛіцензіяВласницька