A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

Встановлення вручну

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

Запуск

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera