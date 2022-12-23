Parlera
від Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
Зміни у версії 1.2.0
більше 1 року тому
Розмір встановлення~59 MB
Розмір завантаження23 MB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення768
ЛіцензіяGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Інші застосунки від Enjoying FOSS
Кількість встановлень
Встановлення вручну
Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням