merkato

від Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Track of your investments

Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

Зміни у версії 0.1.4.3

11 місяців тому
Розмір встановлення~240 KB
Розмір завантаження86 KB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення3 595
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato
Повідомити про проблемуhttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.ekonomikas.merkato

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.ekonomikas.merkato

Запуск

flatpak run com.ekonomikas.merkato
Мітки:
cryptocurrencycurrencyeconomyfinancestock