Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.
Зміни у версії 176.4.5108
10 днів тому
Розмір встановлення~115 MB
Розмір завантаження114 MB
Доступні архітектуриx86_64
Встановлення182 746
ЛіцензіяВласницький
Кількість встановлень
Встановлення вручну
Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням