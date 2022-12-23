syncBackup
від Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Зміни у версії 2.0.1
близько 1 року тому
Розмір встановлення~4 MB
Розмір завантаження516 KB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення6 361
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
