Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.

Зміни у версії 3.4.0.0

близько 1 місяця тому
Розмір встановлення~213 MB
Розмір завантаження96 MB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення8 171
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://www.biglybt.com
Довідкаhttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/wiki
Повідомити про проблемуhttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Запуск

flatpak run com.biglybt.BiglyBT