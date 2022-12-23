Dice Roller
від Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
Зміни у версії 1.1.3
майже 4 роки тому
Розмір встановлення~509 KB
Розмір завантаження229 KB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення3 997
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Інші застосунки з групи GNOMEБільше
Кількість встановлень
Встановлення вручну
Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням