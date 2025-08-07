NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by apipost.cn.

tips: Due to flatpak sandbox limitations, please do not check for upgrades within the application. This software localization only supports Chinese language.

Apipost is mainly divided into 5 major modules, which run through the entire development cycle of an API from design to testing and launch:

API design:

Used to predefine interface request parameters and response expectations (Mock) before the interface is fully developed, and automatically generate Mock URLs, allowing front-end and testing to enter the development process in advance

API debugging:

Used for preliminary interface debugging during the interface development process or when the development is about to be delivered, to verify whether the interface meets expectations

Automated testing:

Used for automated testing of complex scenarios by testers after interface development is completed and delivered, in order to identify some issues

API documentation:

Used to quickly generate beautiful and standard interface documents. And supports online formats such as HTML, Markdown, Word, etc

Real time collaboration among multiple people:

The above 5 The large module involves multiple roles of the R&D team, and Apipost connects each role and their work scenarios through real-time collaboration. With the same data source, "one modification, multiple synchronized modifications" are made accurately and efficiently