SchildiChat

від SchildiChat
SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
  • Message bubbles
  • Bigger items in the room list
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

Зміни у версії 1.11.30-sc.2

близько 2 місяців тому
Розмір встановлення~318 MB
Розмір завантаження123 MB
Доступні архітектуриx86_64
Встановлення11 820
ЛіцензіяApache License 2.0
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://schildi.chat/
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.schildi.desktop

matrixchatclientcommunicationselementircmatrix.orgschildischildi.chattalk