Quadrix

від Jean-François Alarie
Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

Зміни у версії 1.6.5

близько 2 місяців тому
Розмір встановлення~242 MB
Розмір завантаження94 MB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення2 827
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://quadrix.chat
Контактhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
Часті запитанняhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
Повідомити про проблемуhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Запуск

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrix