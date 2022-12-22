Proton Mail Bridge

від Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.

Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.

Зміни у версії 3.2.0

27 днів тому
Розмір встановлення~159 MB
Розмір завантаження61 MB
Доступні архітектуриx86_64
Встановлення60 842
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://proton.me/mail/bridge
Довідкаhttps://proton.me/support/mail
Часті запитанняhttps://proton.me/support/protonmail-bridge-faq
Повідомити про проблемуhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Запуск

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge