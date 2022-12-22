Parallel Launcher
від Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Зміни у версії v6.19.0
7 днів тому
Розмір встановлення~760 MB
Розмір завантаження531 MB
Доступні архітектуриx86_64
Встановлення34 639
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Кількість встановлень
Встановлення вручну
Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням