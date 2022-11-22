Flathub Logo

Feeel

by Enjoying FOSS
Install
Donate

A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

Ändringar i version 2.4.1

ungefär ett år sedan
(Built ungefär ett år sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~33.41 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek17.97 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer3 056
Taggar:
linuxflatpak