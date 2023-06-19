Parlera
by Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
Ändringar i version v3.0.5
sex månader sedan
(Built sex månader sedan)
- Ingen ändringslogg angavs
Installerad storlek~74.4 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek25.86 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer1 242