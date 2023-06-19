Flathub Logo

Parlera

by Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

Ändringar i version v3.0.5

sex månader sedan
(Built sex månader sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~74.4 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek25.86 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer1 242
