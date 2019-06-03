Frog Squash
by Endless Studios
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!
Ändringar i version 1.2
över fyra år sedan
(Built nästan två år sedan)
- Ingen ändringslogg angavs
Installerad storlek~88.6 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek27.49 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer26 348