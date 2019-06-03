Flathub Logo

Frog Squash

by Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist

Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!

Ändringar i version 1.2

över fyra år sedan
(Built nästan två år sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Proprietärt

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installerad storlek~88.6 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek27.49 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer26 348
