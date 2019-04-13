Dragon’s Apprentice
by Endless Studios
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.
Ändringar i version 1.1
över fyra år sedan
(Built nästan två år sedan)
- Ingen ändringslogg angavs
Installerad storlek~2.1 GiB
Hämtningsstorlek978.4 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer16 379