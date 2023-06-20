Read It Later
by Bilal Elmoussaoui
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
Ändringar i version 0.5.0
ungefär två månader sedan
(Built ungefär två månader sedan)
Installerad storlek~10.21 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek3.87 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer9 232