Authenticator
by Bilal Elmoussaoui
Generate Two-Factor Codes
Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.
Features:
- Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
- SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
- QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
- Lock the application with a password
- Beautiful UI
- GNOME Shell search provider
- Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator
Ändringar i version 4.4.0
två månader sedan
(Built två månader sedan)
- Ingen ändringslogg angavs
Installerad storlek~28.23 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek10.47 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer97 118