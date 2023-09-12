Mindustry
nga Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
Ndryshime në versionin 146
5 muaj më parë
(Montuar 5 muaj më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~244.63 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi128.08 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime43 465