Mindustry

nga Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

Ndryshime në versionin 146

5 muaj më parë
(Montuar 5 muaj më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~244.63 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi128.08 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime43 465
