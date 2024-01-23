Flathub Logo

Mednaffe

nga AmatCoder
@AmatCoder në GitHub
Instaloje

A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)

Mednaffe is a front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator which is a portable argument(command-line)-driven multi-system emulator

The following systems are supported:

  • Atari Lynx
  • Neo Geo Pocket (Color)
  • WonderSwan
  • GameBoy (Color)
  • GameBoy Advance
  • Nintendo Entertainment System
  • Super Nintendo Entertainment System/Super Famicom
  • Virtual Boy
  • PC Engine/TurboGrafx 16 (CD)
  • SuperGrafx
  • PC-FX
  • Sega Game Gear
  • Sega Genesis/Megadrive
  • Sega Master System
  • Sega Saturn (experimental, x86_64 only)
  • Sony PlayStation

Ndryshime në versionin 0.9.2-1.29.0

rreth 2 vite më parë
(Montuar 14 ditë më parë)

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 or later, GNU General Public License v2.0 or later.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~22.07 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi5.99 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime22 975
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak