Postman

nga Postman Inc.
Platform for building and using APIs

Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.

Ndryshime në versionin 10.22.0

28 ditë më parë
(Montuar 21 ditë më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
Madhësi i instaluar~132.42 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi128.68 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime684 161
