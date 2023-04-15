Flathub Logo

Manga Reader

nga George Florea Bănuș
georgefb.com
Manga Reader for local files

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

Ndryshime në versionin 2.1.0

10 muaj më parë
(Montuar 10 muaj më parë)

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~883.5 KiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi479.18 KiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime9473
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak