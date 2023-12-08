Flathub Logo

FlashPrint

nga Flashforge
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
