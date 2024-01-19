Flathub Logo

Boatswain

nga Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
feaneron.com
Instaloje
Dhuroni

Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
  • Send network requests
  • Keep track of your gaming score
  • Open files and launch applications

Ndryshime në versionin 0.4.0

2 muaj më parë
(Montuar 18 ditë më parë)

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~3.48 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi1.04 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime14 214
Etiketa:
deckelgatostream deckstreaminglinuxflatpak