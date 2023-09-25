Flathub Logo

merkato

nga Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Track of your investments

Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

Ndryshime në versionin 0.1.4.3

mbi 1 vit më parë
(Montuar 4 muaj më parë)

Etiketa:
cryptocurrencycurrencyeconomyfinancestocklinuxflatpak