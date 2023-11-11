syncBackup
nga Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Ndryshime në versionin 2.0.1
mbi 1 vit më parë
(Montuar 3 muaj më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~3.44 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi504.15 KiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime10 089