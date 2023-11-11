Flathub Logo

syncBackup

nga Darhon Software
darhon.com
Instaloje

Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

Ndryshime në versionin 2.0.1

mbi 1 vit më parë
(Montuar 3 muaj më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~3.44 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi504.15 KiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime10 089

Aplikacione të tjera nga Darhon Software

Etiketa:
linuxflatpak