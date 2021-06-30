BrickBuster
nga Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Ndryshime në versionin 1.0
mbi 2 vite më parë
(Montuar mbi 2 vite më parë)
Madhësi i instaluar~35.75 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi14.86 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime1842