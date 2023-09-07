BYOD
BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone
BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.
Ndryshime në versionin 1.2.0
6 muaj më parë
(Montuar 5 muaj më parë)
Madhësi i instaluar~9.97 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi4.12 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime1338