Butler
nga Cassidy James Blaede
Companion for Home Assistant
Access your Home Assistant dashboard from a native companion UI, integrating better with your OS. Native features include:
- Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
- Native header bar
- Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
- Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
- Cross-desktop light/dark style support (if supported by your Lovelace theme)
Butler is designed to make getting at your Home Assistant dashboard easier for kiosks, your laptop/desktop, or your Linux phone. It does not support companion app features from Android and iOS like location services, notifications, or exposing device sensors.
Other features include:
- Pinch-to-zoom
- Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset
- Fullscreen from the menu, a keyboard shortcut, or a GSetting to better support kiosk use cases
Note WebRTC camera streams (i.e. used by some newer Nest cameras) are not currently supported.
