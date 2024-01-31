Flathub Logo

Brave Browser

nga Brave Software
Instaloje

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Ndryshime në versionin 1.62.156

6 ditë më parë
(Montuar 6 ditë më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas Mozilla Public License 2.0.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~363.78 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi158.88 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime1 828 923
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak