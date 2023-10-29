Simple Diary
nga Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Ndryshime në versionin v0.4.6
3 muaj më parë
(Montuar 3 muaj më parë)
Madhësi i instaluar~571 KiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi190.74 KiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime3840