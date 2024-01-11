Flathub Logo

Bitwig Studio

nga Bitwig GmbH
bitwig.com
Instaloje

Modern music production and performance

Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. Make music.

Ndryshime në versionin 5.1.2

rreth 2 muaj më parë
(Montuar 26 ditë më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
Madhësi i instaluar~587 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi337.33 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime76 896
Etiketa:
audiobitwigdawmidilinuxflatpak