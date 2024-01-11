Bitwig Studio
nga Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. Make music.
Ndryshime në versionin 5.1.2
rreth 2 muaj më parë
(Montuar 26 ditë më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~587 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi337.33 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime76 896