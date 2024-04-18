Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Ndryshime në versionin 3.0.0

rreth 1 muaj më parë
(Montuar rreth 9 orë më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas MIT License.
Madhësi i instaluar~269.25 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi108.95 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
