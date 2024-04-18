Beaver Notes
nga Daniele Rolli
Editor Showcase
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Ndryshime në versionin 3.0.0
rreth 1 muaj më parë
(Montuar rreth 9 orë më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~269.25 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi108.95 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64