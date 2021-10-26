Flathub Logo

Basemark GPU

nga Basemark Oy
Instaloje

GPU performance evaluation tool

Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.

This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.

Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.

Ndryshime në versionin 1.2.3

rreth 3 vite më parë
(Montuar mbi 2 vite më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
Madhësi i instaluar~2.44 GiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi1.2 GiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime43 658
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak