Flathub Logo

Alpine Client

nga Crystal Development, LLC
alpineclient.com
Instaloje
Home screen

A lightweight Minecraft mod-pack

Alpine Client is an all-in-one modpack for Minecraft that offers a multitude of enhancements and optimizations to improve your gameplay. It brings together popular mods, exclusive features, player cosmetics, and multi-version support to curate the ultimate player experience.

Ndryshime në versionin 1.6.0

17 ditë më parë
(Montuar rreth 10 orë më parë)
Shënime hedhjeje në qarkullim

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion zhvillohet si burim i hapët nga një bashkësi ndërkombëtare dhe hidhet në qarkullim sipas Mozilla Public License 2.0.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi Si I Instaluar~8.37 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi4.84 MiB
I Gatshëm Për Arkitekturax86_64, aarch64
Etiketa:
alpineclientminecraftlinuxflatpak