Albion Online
MMORPG open medieval fantasy game
Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.
Ndryshime në versionin 1.0.34.184
rreth 6 vite më parë
(Montuar mbi 1 vit më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~108.07 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi103.38 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime60 589