Adobe Reader
PDF viewer
Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.
NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.
Ndryshime në versionin 9.5.5
mbi 10 vite më parë
(Montuar 4 muaj më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~65.15 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi57.25 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime136 683