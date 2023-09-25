Flathub Logo

Adobe Reader

PDF viewer

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Ndryshime në versionin 9.5.5

mbi 10 vite më parë
(Montuar 4 muaj më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
    Mësoni më tepër
Madhësi i instaluar~65.15 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi57.25 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime136 683
